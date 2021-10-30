10/30/2021

Dynamo Kiev coach Mircea Lucescu charged against the attitude of his players in the league match against Mariupol in which they finally won 2-3, but after playing a poor match. Dinamo continue to lead the championship with 35 points, to 32 for Shakhtar Donetsk.

Although the Ukrainian team reaffirmed their leadership in the standings after overcoming the initial goal against, Lucescu was very upset because he saw that his players did not maintain the appropriate attitude against a rival who was clearly inferior, and hence their victory was complicated . In a statement collected by the club’s own website, Mircea Lucescu explained: “I am very angry with the players, with the team, because both now and in the last match of the Cup the boys they behaved like amateurs, not professionals. Instead of scoring and controlling the game, as they should have done, they relaxed, played as they wanted, covered themselves with the blanket, everyone wanted to score, so there was a nervous breakdown. ”

Lucescu will pass accounts

According to the Dinamo coach, “they could have finished the game 1-5 or 1-6, but each played on their own and often badly. There was a lot of selfishness on the field on the part of my players. This is something that I did not like in the last two games with Mariupol. We will discuss all of this and deal with this situation.“said Lucescu, who added:” I am not satisfied with the players who entered as substitutes: instead of adding something to the game, they also came out on the field relaxed and we did not play the game.

However, when asked if this relaxation on the part of the Dinamo players had to do with the imminent duel of the Champions League against Barça, Lucescu was exhaustive: “Do not think. Every game has its own history, every game is important in its own way. “ And he wanted to value the Mariupol players. “I would like to mention the opponent’s players: they are technical and fast, they have a good future and the team has a good coach, it was difficult for us. The quality of the opponent’s game was obvious. The only thing they don’t have is experience.” ended.