12/19/2021 at 09:15 CET

The Sevilla midfielder, Ivan Rakitic, has become the player born in the former Yugoslavia who more games has played in the history of LaLiga Santander with a total of 368. After returning to Sánchez Pizjuán, has equaled former player Miroslav Djukic, also with 368.

368 – Ivan Rakitic 🇭🇷 tonight equals Miroslav Djukic 🇷🇸 as the former Yugoslavia player with the most games in the history of @LaLiga (both with 368 appearances in the competition). Balkans. pic.twitter.com/n7sizuWF11 – OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 18, 2021

The Croatian, which is one of the most important players in the core for Julen Lopetegui, is at the top of the ranking ahead of its own Miroslav Djukic (368), plus Luka Modric (278), Meho Kodro (263), Darko Kovacevic (261), Janko Jankovic (242) and Savo Milosevic (241).

The former Barcelona player has played a total of 20 games (14 in LaLiga, five in the Champions League and one in the Copa del Rey) so far in the 2021/22 season, where has scored four goals and has distributed two assists.

Sevilla, in the turn of the favorites

Julen Lopetegui’s team got the three points against Atlético de Madrid and remains in second place with a total of 37 units, four more than Real Betis and six more than the mattress team. He leads Real Madrid with a total of 42 units in the absence of his match against Cádiz.

Precisely the croatian opened the scoring with an excellent hit from the balcony of the area that put Sevilla ahead. As a sevillista, he has added a total of 44 goals in 219 official matches between all competitions.