Ralph Fiennes is one of the most recognized actors in the world, and in his long career he has participated in great dramas and action films with the same respect for his profession. In recent years the public has seen it in titles such as The Grand Budapest Hotel – 92%, State Secrets – 87% and King’s man: The Origin – 60%, a prequel that has just hit the international billboard. Of course, the interpreter is known worldwide for giving life to Voldemort in the saga of Harry Potter, but it is not the only franchise of which it has been part. Fiennes also made major appearances in the latest James Bond saga, where Daniel Craig played the Agent. The interesting thing is that the actor just revealed that at some point he was offered to become the spy.

In 007 Operation Skyfall – 93%, directed by Sam Mendes, the view on James Bond changed for the better. This new way of approaching the character posed him in a more realistic and dark world where the protagonist also appeared more vulnerable both physically and emotionally. Although the choice of Craig at first did not delight the fans, installment after installment was gaining the respect of the audience until the close of its cycle with No Time to Die – 83%. The last film in this version divided critics and audiences over the final twist, but was generally appreciated for giving the actor the opportunity to say goodbye to the character rather than just being replaced.

For months there has been a lot of talk about which actors are the most suitable to compete for the role, since Barbara broccoli is already planning the future projects of Agent 007. Names like Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and even Robert Pattinson have been debated among the public, but nothing is known yet because the producers wanted them to No time to die had its own space. This year the real bets are sure to begin and it won’t be long before they confirm who the new Bond will be.

Bringing Ian Fleming’s creation to life is not just anything. Despite the fact that not all installments have been of great quality, the character himself has historical importance and many actors fight for an opportunity. Own Ralph fiennes He has just confirmed that he had the possibility a long time ago. In the new franchise, the actor stayed with the role of M after the departure of Judi Dench.

In a talk for the podcast Happy, Sad, Confused (via The Playlist), Fiennes recalled his participation in this universe and how things could have been if he had reached an agreement with the production company:

It was funny because, actually, a long time ago, Barbara Broccoli talked to me about the possibility of playing Bond, and that didn’t happen. But Sam Mendes directed Skyfall and his proposal was very interesting at the time.

The actor considers himself a follower of the character and greatly admired what Daniel Craig he was doing so he did not hesitate to join the franchise even with another figure. However, what he started may very well turn out to be something that Fiennes was unwilling to accept. According to the actor, when the director approached to discuss 007 Specter – 65% revealed that he had a plan to turn M into a classic Bond villain:

I think I can say now that I had to fight Sam’s attempt to change M into Specter. I said, “I don’t want to play M and have him become the bad boy out of nowhere. M is never the bad boy. ” So I had to have some pretty intense fights with Sam saying things like, “This is not for me.” It was Blofeld or something, but that was the warning line.

In the end, it was Christoph Waltz who brought the said villain back to life for one last appearance in No time to die.

This franchise also tried to use the classic villains in a more original but at the same time earthly way, in an attempt to get away from the more extreme elements of this universe that can easily be ridiculed or exaggerated. The perfect time may have passed for Ralph fiennes wear the Bond suit, but the actor hopes to return as M in the new saga that will have to convince increasingly demanding fans.

