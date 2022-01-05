To the surprise of many, when Cobra Kai – 96% made it to YouTube Red in 2018, not just another mediocre late-night sequel we’ve had in the last decade, but a truly captivating series that took the best of the original movies back and gave them a very interesting twist. In the first three seasons, characters and stories that derive from the saga were added, specifically The Karate Kid – 90% and The Karate Kid, Part II – 43%, but the fourth season dealt with the least loved of movies, The Karate Kid, Part 3 – 16%.

Ralph Macchio, in charge of giving life to Daniel LaRusso, spoke recently with The Hollywood Reporter and stated that he, like many fans and critics, was not happy with the third installment of the saga, since to be the protagonist’s farewell he did not show character development as he would have liked. These were his words:

I was not a fan of how Karate Kid III turned out. I felt like the story was just repeating itself and it wasn’t a trailer for the end of LaRusso. And production-wise, it was being written one way and then changed another way. It was not an easy journey. In the end, there were parts of the character that I didn’t accept as well as I did with the original and the first sequel. I don’t put it at the top of my resume.

The silver lining to this story, and it’s something Macchio acknowledges, is that The Karate Kid, Part 3 served as inspiration for the fourth season of Cobra Kai, and thanks to the work of the screenwriters, stories and characters that had been “sparsely written” are now treated with much more dignity, and given depth:

There is a larger than life element in Cobra Kai. When you break it down, it’s a little ridiculous, but that’s why it’s so much fun! So you take a character like Terry Silver for this show, with those larger-than-life elements and his relationship with Daniel, then you add those layers of complexity to his nastiness. And now it becomes a refined performance. On top of that, from Daniel’s perspective as an adult, we are now adding other interests and items about his own children and students.

Terry Silver is the villain of The Karate Kid, Part 3, and is again portrayed by Thomas Ian Griffith in season 4 of Cobra Kai, which was very well received by critics and fans. So far it has not been canceled, and that is quite a milestone for a Netflix production. As you all know, the first two seasons of the show were originally produced by YouTube Red, but Netflix acquired the series, and now joins its select club that have reached four seasons.

Another character in the franchise that fans want to see in Cobra Kai is the one of Julie Pierce, protagonist of The Karate Kid 4: the new adventure – 7% that was interpreted by Hilary Swank. The creatives of the series said in past years that everyone who is part of the “Miyagiverso” can join Cobra Kai. More recently Macchio said the same in an interview with the YouTube channel Jake’s takes, and denied that Jackie Chan or Jaden Smith are being considered, given that they starred in a 2010 remake, The Karate Kid – 66%.

Who knows how many more seasons we’ll see of Cobra Kai, but the writers are already working on a fifth and sixth season; Let’s keep our fingers crossed so that Netflix does not cancel it and in the future we can see more of this story that has captivated fans of The Karate Kid and to the new generations.

