The fourth season of Cobra Kai – 95% premieres in a couple of days and Netflix is ​​ready to welcome the millionaire number of fans who are dying to know the new adventures of its protagonists. Ralph Macchio, interpreter of Daniel LaRusso in the films of the eighties and in the current series, meets with Culto to offer some unmissable statements about the future of the franchise: he suggests a spin-off for Mr. Miyagi.

The Karate Kid – 90% presented us with the story of a young teenager and his quest to overcome the adversity of a hostile environment through martial arts. Cobra Kai Rescue the enmity that has arisen between LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, bringing back old enemies and other classic characters in memorable form. Although the series exploits nostalgia, its writers take it upon themselves to do so in such a way that it feels organic, honoring heroes and villains alike.

The third season of Cobra Kai It was on Netflix’s account and it did not take long to authorize a fourth. Audiences are delighted with the series and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to end anytime soon. However, Ralph macchio He is aware that the product has potential for other things of interest, for example, a spin-off of Mr. Miyagi, Daniel’s unforgettable friend and coach. Here the recent statements of the actor:

… There are other movie ideas that aren’t necessarily Cobra Kai, but could be a spin off of that. Or conceptually something that maybe has to do with a young Miyagi, and knowing who that guy was.

Although the movies tell us a little about the life of Mr. Miyagi, his time in Okinawa, his failed romance, among other things, we don’t really know the character in depth, that’s why the minds behind Cobra Kai They might already be thinking of something else for the character. Netflix is ​​always looking for derivatives that can double as commercial hits, so an adventure for young Miyagi doesn’t sound all bad. We’ll see if time makes that idea come true or if it remains a dream that could not be.

The new chapters of Cobra Kai They will arrive on the Netflix platform on December 31 to close the year with a flourish. Last season we watched Daniel and Johnny team up with the kind-hearted students who decided to join Miyagi-Do, while John Kreese was left with Cobra Kai and the series’ biggest bullies. Both schools will meet in the local tournament, so it will be exciting to see new fights between karate fighters and the final results. On the other hand, John will bring back a well-known villain from the third movie who will surely bring trouble for LaRusso and his people.

Cobra Kai He found a welcoming place in the arms of Netflix, a company that gave him space after YouTube decided to sell the series to the highest bidder; the red giant of streaming saw its opportunity ahead there and the fruits are being very good. Cobra Kai It has collected millions of followers around the world and the new chapters will only increase the number. The new chapters arrive exactly one year after the premiere of the third season, so fans have not had to wait too long to witness the next adventures. Will they outperform what we’ve already seen?

