On June 20, 2013 the Aguilas Cibaeñas sent without having debuted in the league to Orlando calixte to the Eastern Stars, who later became the Golden Glove in the 2016-17 season, returning to Águilas on March 27, 2019.

Between his first seasons with the Stars in 2013 and 2014 the chances for Calixte were almost non-existent, only firing in seven games without even hitting. He saw his first chance with the Pachyderms in 2015, although only firing in 15 games where he had a very poor performance with the tree, leaving an offensive slash line of .190 / .255 / .214.

2016 was for Calixte along with the Stars his great year, participating in 25 games in which he produced an offensive line of .264 / .330 / .374, in addition to a defensive performance that compensated him as a Gold Glove in the 3B.

In 18 subsequent games in 2018 he saw his numbers go down producing .212 / .349 / .269, while facing 2019 he saw his biggest game opportunity to date with 32 games played, although the poor production of .212 / .220 / .354 on the offensive.

He returned to the Águilas Cibaeñas for the 2020 campaign, where he would only receive a chance in 5 games of the regular series.

In the case of Ramon Torres, the INF had had an explosive campaign during 2016 with the Gigantes del Cibao, crowned Rookie of the Year, after producing the fervent .306 / .347 / .452 offensive line in 41 games, along with 26 runs scored, 16 RBIs and 4 homers.

Going through a season in style in his freshman year, his next three seasons with the Giants were totally on the ground. In 13 games in 2017 he had an OPS + of 50, 94 OPS + in 39 games in 2018 and OPS + of 94 in 30 games in 2019, a path of great opportunities, although performances far from the average production in the league.

He debuted with Águilas Cibaeñas with 13 games in 2020, although his leading role came in the final series of the same 2020-21 tournament of the Dominican Winter League, where in 4 games and 15 plate appearances he had a batting average of .429, along with 4 RBIs and 3 runs scored.

“I had full confidence that Ramón could do the job” – Félix Fermín, Águilas Cibaeñas coach during the SF.

In the course of the 2021-22 regular season of the Dominican League, it has been a period of illusions for Orlando Calixte and Ramón Torres, two great examples of taking advantage of opportunities and above all two great persevering ones.

With a batting average of .276 Calixte is ranked 5th in the league in this section, replicating that position in OPS (.767), and is also 5th in the lead in Careers Weights Created Plus (wRC +) with 163.

Torres, for his part, has a batting average of .246 and an OPS of .622, although he is 5th in all LIDOM in Victories Above Offset Replacement Level (oWAR) with 4.65.

Two clear examples that talents are born from opportunities, validating that mythical sentence that “he who perseveres triumphs”.

“More than the opportunity, and knowing it takes advantage (r)” – TYS

On June 20, 2013 the Aguilas Cibaeñas sent without having debuted in the league to Orlando calixte to the Eastern Stars, who later became the Golden Glove in the 2016-17 season, returning to Águilas on March 27, 2019.

Between his first seasons with the Stars in 2013 and 2014 the chances for Calixte were almost non-existent, only firing in seven games without even hitting. He saw his first chance with the Pachyderms in 2015, although only firing in 15 games where he had a very poor performance with the tree, leaving an offensive slash line of .190 / .255 / .214.

2016 was for Calixte along with the Stars his great year, participating in 25 games in which he produced an offensive line of .264 / .330 / .374, in addition to a defensive performance that compensated him as a Gold Glove in the 3B.

In 18 subsequent games in 2018 he saw his numbers go down producing .212 / .349 / .269, while facing 2019 he saw his biggest game opportunity to date with 32 games played, although the poor production of .212 / .220 / .354 on the offensive.

He returned to the Águilas Cibaeñas for the 2020 campaign, where he would only receive a chance in 5 games of the regular series.

In the case of Ramon Torres, the INF had had an explosive campaign during 2016 with the Gigantes del Cibao, crowned Rookie of the Year, after producing the fervent .306 / .347 / .452 offensive line in 41 games, along with 26 runs scored, 16 RBIs and 4 homers.

Going through a season in style in his freshman year, his next three seasons with the Giants were totally on the ground. In 13 games in 2017 he had an OPS + of 50, 94 OPS + in 39 games in 2018 and OPS + of 94 in 30 games in 2019, a path of great opportunities, although performances far from the average production in the league.

He debuted with Águilas Cibaeñas with 13 games in 2020, although his leading role came in the final series of the same 2020-21 tournament of the Dominican Winter League, where in 4 games and 15 plate appearances he had a batting average of .429, along with 4 RBIs and 3 runs scored.

“I had full confidence that Ramón could do the job” – Félix Fermín, Águilas Cibaeñas coach during the SF.

In the course of the 2021-22 regular season of the Dominican League, it has been a period of illusions for Orlando Calixte and Ramón Torres, two great examples of taking advantage of opportunities and above all two great persevering ones.

With a batting average of .276 Calixte is ranked 5th in the league in this section, replicating that position in OPS (.767), and is also 5th in the lead in Careers Weights Created Plus (wRC +) with 163.

Torres, for his part, has a batting average of .246 and an OPS of .622, although he is 5th in all LIDOM in Victories Above Offset Replacement Level (oWAR) with 4.65.

Two clear examples that talents are born from opportunities, validating that mythical sentence that “he who perseveres triumphs”.