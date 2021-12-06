12/06/2021 at 15:30 CET

.

The Spanish defender of Paris Saint-Germain Sergio Ramos He is not among those called up for tomorrow’s Champions League game against Bruges as he “continues his work to return” to the team, according to the club’s medical report.

After having debuted with his new club’s shirt on November 28 against Saint-Etienne, the former Real Madrid player has missed the next two matches for the French team, against Nice and Lens, officially due to muscle fatigue.

The PSG medical staff indicated that Bouquets He needs another three days to fully complete his recovery, so he will be able to play again next Sunday against Monaco.

Since his signing last summer for PSG, the Spanish central defender has suffered several injuries that have delayed his debut.

The PSG coach, the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, he will not be able to count on the Brazilian either Neymar, who suffered a sprained ankle and will undergo medical examinations later this week, although his return is not expected before the middle of next month.

PSG host Brugge tomorrow in the Parc des Princes on the last day of the Champions League group stage with nothing at stake for the Parisians, who are already guaranteed qualification for the round of 16 and have no chance of finishing first in the group, since guaranteed for Manchester City.