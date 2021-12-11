12/11/2021 at 22:27 CET

.

The Spanish central defender of Paris Saint-Germain Sergio Ramos returns to be low in the call of the team to face, this Sunday, Monaco in a league match.

The club’s medical report points out that the former Real Madrid player, who has only played one game with his new team, “continues his individual and collective preparation these next few days with the aim of joining the group next week. “

“Hopefully the evolution is good and can be with the team before the end of the year“, said the coach, Mauricio Pochettino, at the press conference prior to the match.

Ramos, 35, He arrived at PSG last summer but a series of injuries delayed his debut, which finally took place on November 28 against Saint-Etienne.

After that duel, the club assured that the defender suffered “muscle fatigue“Which once again took him away from the collective work. Pochettino considered that the fact that he played the whole game against Saint-Etienne did not aggravate his physical problems.

“It felt good, it was a match where all the second and part of the first we had one more player, the level of physical demand was lower, “he said.

“He hadn’t played for a long time, he played a competitive gameBut I don’t think that was the cause of their problems, “he said.

PSG, outstanding leader of its league, closes the year tomorrow at the Parque de los Príncipes, where he has not lost a game, but where he has two competitive draws.

The coach assured that despite the advantage in the league since the main objective of the club is the Champions League do not forget this competition. Pochettino acknowledged that, although the results are good, the team’s game must improve.

For the duel against Monaco, the Argentine coach assured that will line up a team similar to the one from the last Champions League commitment against Brujas, although he will not be able to count on Nuno Mendes, who suffered a concussion in that game.

It will not be Neymar, who continues his recovery, nor the defense Presnel Kimpembe, suffering from abdominal pain.