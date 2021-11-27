11/27/2021 at 3:42 PM CET

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, who has yet to make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after arriving at the club in the summer after leaving Real Madrid, admits to having had “difficult moments” at this time.

“In the end they are difficult moments, moments of loneliness. Whole hours in the gym with the physiotherapist, with the physical trainer. You constantly have negative thoughts that sometimes make you doubt,” he says in an interview with Amazon Prime Video that will be broadcast this Sunday.

In these statements, of which French media such as Sport.fr advanced some excerpts this Saturday, the 35-year-old player said despite everything that he had trusted himself.

“I believed in myself and in work. I focus on giving the club back the trust it has placed in me. I hope to reach my best level,” he added.

Ramos, away from the pitch since his arrival in the French capital due to a succession of injuries, was called up for the first time on 23 November for the match against Manchester City in the Champions League, but finally did not make his debut in that match the British won 2-1.

According to the digital Le10sport.fr, the player expects in that interview that he will have several years in business.

“I think I can continue playing for four or five years. The most important thing is that my head holds. I hope I don’t have any more physical problems,” said the defender, with a contract with the Parisians until June 2023.

His coach, the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, indicated this Saturday in the press conference prior to tomorrow’s game against Saint-Étienne that “he is a great champion who what he can contribute is experience, knowledge, knowing how to be, a lot of virtues that built him” as soccer player.

“We are happy with the evolution. He has been involved with the team for a couple of weeks. What he needs now is to compete,” said the coach.

“He comes from a Spanish league and also from many months without competing in a French league that is completely different. We will see how he adapts. It is very difficult to predict the weather, it is a question of how he is going to adapt to a new environment, to a new circumstance, a new league, “he concluded.