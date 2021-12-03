12/03/2021 at 3:16 PM CET

Less than a week after his debut in the Paris Saint-Germain shirt, the Spanish central defender Sergio Ramos He is again out for medical reasons with the club, which alleges a “muscle fatigue” that prevents him from being on the list of called for tomorrow’s league duel against Lens.

The 35-year-old player, “whose workload has been adapted due to muscle fatigue after returning to competition, will return to training with the group on Sunday,” says the club’s medical report.

A new setback for the footballer who arrived from Real Madrid this summer but who was prevented from making his debut against Saint-Etienne by a succession of physical problems until last Sunday.

Because of that fatigue, the duel against Nice was already lost last Wednesday and he will not be this Saturday against Lens either.

Ramos can return to the Parisian group for the Champions League match that will be measured against Bruges next Tuesday, a duel in which the French do not play anything, since they have guaranteed qualification for the round of 16 and cannot be the first of group.

The Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino he will not be able to count on the Brazilian either Neymar, who is still recovering from the sprain he suffered last Sunday and who will undergo medical tests again next week to determine the duration of his absence, initially evaluated at six to eight weeks.

The Spanish Ander Herrera, injured in the game against Manchester City will return to training on Sunday, while the German Julian Draxler He won’t do it for two or three weeks.