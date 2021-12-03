12/03/2021 at 12:26 CET

Marc Escolà

This morning the surprise in the training of the PSG. After the dispute of the match against the Nice, which ended in a discreet draw (0-0), the Parisian squad has trained to prepare for this Saturday’s visit to the Lens (9pm). But when the players jump onto the playing field of the sports city, they have found an absence: Sergio Ramos. The Andalusian central has disappeared again from training with the group when all eyes were already on his return to the competition.

🚨🚨 LAST MINUTE 🚨🚨 ❌ RAMOS DOES NOT TRAIN WITH THE GROUP before the match against LENS. 🧐 He no longer played against Nice on Wednesday due to “rest & rdquor; after his debut last Sunday. #PSG pic.twitter.com/EzZ16ettoJ – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) December 3, 2021

The ex of Real Madrid played the 90 minutes last weekend in his debut against Saint-Étienne doing a great performance. “Ramos was very happy. The last 15 minutes were tough. He is more tired than usual, it is a long time without playing. We will see tomorrow if he is involved or not in the party“, already warned Pochettino in the previous match against him Nice.

But Bouquets He did not enter the call for this Wednesday, and surely he will not be on matchday 17 against the Lens. After spending more than half a year without stepping on the pitch in an official duel, the Andalusian is not physically fit to enter the dynamics of an increasingly tight calendar. We will have to go little by little with the return of ‘4’, eager to play next to Messi.