11/27/2021

On at 22:13 CET

.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) summoned this Saturday for Sunday’s game against Saint-Étienne the Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, who has not played yet since his arrival at the Parisian club in the summer.

The 35-year-old world champion signed by PSG after not renewing with Real Madrid, joined the group training on 9 November after suffering various physical problems in his knee and thigh.

The club’s doctors forced him to be cautious given his history of recent injuries, which led him to play just 21 games for Madrid last season, less than half the previous one.

The player was called up for the first time by his new team on November 23 for the Champions League match against Manchester City, but did not finally make his debut in that match that the British won 2-1.

In an interview with Amazon Prime Video that will be broadcast this Sunday and from which the French media today advanced some excerpts, Bouquets He acknowledges having had a difficult time since his arrival in the capital.

“I am concentrating on giving the club back the trust it has placed in me. I hope to reach my best level,” he added in that speech.

His coach, the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, admitted this Saturday at the press conference prior to the game against Saint-Étienne that “what you need now is to compete.”

“He comes from a Spanish league and also from many months without competing in a French league that is completely different. We will see how he adapts. It is very difficult to predict the weather, it is a question of how he is going to adapt to a new environment, to a new circumstance, a new league, “concluded the coach.

Also on tomorrow’s list are Mbappe, Marquinhos, Say maria, Neymar or Juan Bernat, among others.