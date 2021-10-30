10/30/2021 at 1:49 PM CEST

After the comeback certified by Paris Saint-Germaint against Lille, the sports director of the Parisian team appeared and left some statements denouncing the treatment of the Spanish and French press with the current state of form of Sergio Bouquets. Leonardo he was annoyed and when asked about the Spanish footballer, he explained that “you are following the game of the Spanish press. We knew how he was when he arrived and that he had a problem & rdquor ;, he replied.

Leonardo denounced that the French press will buy the thesis of the Spanish press that says that Real Madrid chose not to renew the Camas center-back due to an injury that was going to give him problems during the season. Nevertheless, Sergio Bouquets It is not the only proper name of PSG these days. Also that of Neymar Jr, who hit the table to come back against Lille.

“You had a great night with Say Maria. People think we don’t know what footballers do. That they are always partying. It does not correspond to reality. Neymar is unjustly treated & rdquor ;, put in value Leonardo, who was happy with the Parisian victory.

Another of the proper names is Mauricio Pochettino. However, negatively. This is the figure indicated in the French team, which seems to have started the season with many complications. “He is one of the best coaches on the planet. It can be said that we are not playing well, but not that Mauricio he does not understand anything or that he was born yesterday. We are ten points above second and on the way to improve & rdquor ;, he stated bluntly Leonardo.