11/05/2021

On at 17:07 CET

The Spanish international defender of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Sergio Ramos will resume his training with the group next weekThe club reported on Friday in its medical report. The player has hardly trained with the rest of his teammates due to injuries since joining PSG last July and has not officially made his debut with the club so far.

Ramos arrived in Paris touched in the left soleus and when it seemed that he could recover last September, he suffered a relapse that again took him away from training and led him to exercise alone. At the beginning of November he had scheduled his return to the preparatory sessions with his teammates, but again he exercised alone after resenting his discomfort. The footballer played his last game on May 5, in the Champions League semi-final tie between Real Madrid and Chelsea. At PSG, they no longer fully trust the defender’s recovery, and according to the newspaper Le Parisien, they do not rule out a termination of the contract.

Messi, also low

For his part, the Argentine Leo Messi has been working this morning at the Ooredoo Sports City on his “knee pain” and “hamstring pain”. The Argentine traveled to Madrid this week, according to various media, to treat his knee discomfort at a clinic specializing in regenerative therapies. The ’10’ of the albiceleste will travel to the call of the Argentine National Team for the qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil.

PSG will face the Girondins de Bordeaux tomorrow, Saturday from 9:00 p.m. on the thirteenth day of Ligue 1. The Parisians have a plague of up to six casualties that complete Rafinha, Kimpembe, Paredes and Verratti.