Former champion of UFC, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson will not be part of the Hall of Fame of the organization. According to the Californian, he was invited to be part of the select group, but old differences made him reject the offer.

In an interview with The MMA Hour, I explain the situation.

“I want them to fuck off. I don’t fight for the Hall of Fame title. What do I get from that ”, Shooting Jackson.

With that phrase, the former light heavyweight champion of the organization went on to explain how according to him, UFC It hurt his career, not only as a fighter, criticism ranged from losing contracts on the big screen to sponsorship from sports brands.

“I can say that after I made A-Team (Remake of The Magnificent released in 2010), some organizations made it difficult for me to make other films. That’s all I can talk about. I signed with one of the biggest agencies in Hollywood and they didn’t do shit for me. I felt it was on purpose. In fact, I know it was on purpose, because now they own the UFC. That’s why they don’t see me in the movies ”, he claimed.

The accusations did not end with just that, Quinton He also talked about a situation that happened when he used the brand Reebok.

“I was getting ready to fight and I got a great deal with Reebok, and the UFC started like, ‘We don’t know Reebok. You can’t sign with them. ”Immediately afterwards, the UFC made a great contract with them. That’s why I came out, and when I came out, the UFC told everyone that I was retired. I went to Bellator and most of the fans weren’t following me on social media because they thought I was going to retire ”, concluded.

At the end of the conversation, Jackson He spoke again about the invitation for the Hall of Fame. The veteran of the old school assures that it is not of his interest.

“Honor me with a check. We are not like baseball, American football players. We don’t have a pension or something similar. The guys who go to the Hall of Fame have pensions. I had a lot of injuries and pains to give a lot of money to the UFC, selling PPV and tickets. Why would I care to be in the Hall of Fame? For being famous? I don’t fight to be famous ”, concluded.

After his passage in Pride, Rampage debuted in UFC the 2007. In the organization he was crowned light heavyweight champion when he knocked out Chuck liddell in the stellar of UFC 71. Quinton left the organization in 2013, after his defeat with Glover teixeira.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmaunola

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mma.uno

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mma.uno/

