A dozen people remain inside the company premises to try to meet with the management.

Protest at the gates of Lactalis Puleva in Granada. Prices The desperate battle of the farmers: milk is already cheaper than water

A group of farmers broke into the facilities of the Lactalis Puleva factory in Granada this Thursday during the mobilization called to protest the low prices at the origin of milk, and in which they have also burned tires and spread liquid manure around the area. environment.

According to sources from the National Police and UPA, one of the convening agrarian organizations, more than half a thousand people have participated in this protest, for which they have also displaced tractors.

The Police, who have mobilized members of the Police Intervention Unit (UIP) and have not had to make any arrests, explained that, at a certain moment of this demonstration that had been previously communicated, a large group of people has broken into the company premises apparently after forcing one of the fences.

The representative agricultural organizations of the Andalusian dairy sector, Asaja, COAG, UPA, Cooperativas Agroalimentarias and the Organization of Producers (OPL) of the South, had called this concentration to demand fair prices for farmers that cover, at least, production costs , as stated in the Food Chain Law.

Under the motto “With the milk around the neck”, The sector has protested at the doors of Lactalis Puleva in Granada to denounce the “harsh reality” suffered by farmers, demand solutions from administrations and raise awareness in society of the importance of consuming quality and healthy milk, at a decent price that guarantee the profitability of the farms.

According to UPA, the dairy industry, which includes the multinational LactalisThe increase in the price per liter of milk will not be affecting the farmers.

Currently, this price paid to farmers is about 32 cents per liter, even though they would need at least 40 cents to cover production costs.

After the irruption of the large group of protesters in the Puleva facilities, just under a dozen of them remain inside the company premises to try to meet with the management, sources have explained.

