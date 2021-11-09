The step up to the restructuring of a sports team has three main aspects: 1) dismantling, 2) developing and 3) investing. The Rangers They have already tailored the two main steps, who to open the way to become competitive again have to start with the third point of investment.

For the Texas Rangers, the restructuring came together with the transition, the latter already with the retirement of its main figures such as the case of Adrián Beltre and the arrival of low performance and age for Elvis Andrus, so apart from restructuring the team, he is called upon to identify the figures for your future.

The process of developing the organization has been fulfilled to the letter. According to the site’s Farm System Ranking for MLB Pipeline prospect coverage, the Rangers rank eleventh (11) in the top thirty Minor League systems among MLB organizations, following a post-deadline evaluation of changes of 2021.

The franchise could be in 2022 seeing the debut of one of its top prospects with 23-year-old third baseman Josh Jung. At the same time, the search to maintain consistency in their ranks, such as selecting pitcher Jack Leiter as the second pick of the 2021 draft, who has been one of the best movers in college baseball in recent years.

At the same time hiring faces to exploit all the talent of the team, making additions such as Tim Hayes in the role of hitting coach, veteran coach who remained from 2018 to 2021 with the Boston Red Sox, like Donnie Ecker, former coach of the San Francisco Giants, who for Texans will be the bench coach and defensive coordinator of the organization at all levels (MLB-Minor Leagues).

The organization was a total disaster at bat in 2021, hitting for offensive slash of .232 / .294 / .375, between batting average, on base and slugging, in addition to striking out 23.2% in his strikeout rate and the disagreeable -1.8 percentage in Base Running (BsR), statistic that quantifies all the events in the bases of a runner, where every negative number is below the average.

With the arrival of two successful coaches, from now on the positivity should be to improve, as long as there are pieces that can cause that impact as a result of new additions.

The organization also did not provide great depth on the part of its pitching, having an ERA of 4.40, WHIP (Hist and Tickets per Nine Innings) of 1.34, an opponent’s batting percentage of .254, as well as the strikeout differential for each ticket of 11.9%, ranking 25th most in all of MLB in 2021.

The organization has a great challenge, which ranges from achieving large numbers of getting pregnant and running the bases, at the same time reducing the contact gap on the part of the rival in front of their pitchers.

It is easy to write and read, but it is a long process. A process that, taking advantage of the great flexibility offered by the minority systems of the organization, should begin to be initiated.

