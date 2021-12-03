12/03/2021 at 12:03 CET

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United manager, has left the door open to stay beyond the six months he has signed until the end of the season.

The German coach, who made his debut today at the head of the ‘Red Devils’ has sealed a six-month contract, after which he will become part of the team’s sports management, but he does not close to extending his stage as a coach.

“The people I have spoken to have made it very clear that we are talking about a six-month contract,” he said. Rangnick.

“We have not yet talked about what will happen in the summer. We will see. If everything goes well, as it happened at RB Leipgiz, it may be good to continue working for another year, but it is all hypothetical. The only thing that matters to me right now is winning matches. “.

Rangnick comes as a substitute for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was fired two weeks ago after three years in office. Michael Carrick, his assistant, was hired as interim manager for the games against Villarreal, Chelsea and Arsenal.

“When Chelsea contacted me in January, they only told me about the option of being there for four months. It’s six and a half months here and then I’ll stay as a consultant for two years. When a club like Manchester United calls you, you can’t say no “.

“I am very aware of what is happening in the Premier League. It is obvious that this squad has a lot of talent and experience and the challenge right now is to give the team more balance. Yesterday we needed three goals to win the game. On average they score us. two goals and that’s a lot. “

The German coach will coach his first match at Old Trafford this Sunday against Crystal Palace.