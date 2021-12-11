12/10/2021 at 7:49 PM CET

The pandemic situation in England is worrying, With the recent increase in Covid-19 cases and the little vaccination of citizens, it makes the risk of contagion is greater. In the case of football, getting infected can be a very hard blow for clubs, since having an outbreak at this point can doom an entire season of work.

Ranieri asks his people for an act of responsibility

Although in a team with a mid-table, it may be that I do not accuse any loss in excess, a team like Watford, which is already short of troops, would suffer a lot if its players were infected, something that Caludio ranieri, his coach, fears. That is why has asked his players to get vaccinated: “I think the most important thing is that all the players are vaccinated, because now we are going to play every three days and meet a lot of people. Without the vaccine, it is a great risk. “

Despite your words, the Italian coach is aware that he cannot force anyone to be vaccinated and he assures that he respects the right to decide of his men, although he asks to be very careful to avoid contagion: “Of course, I have to respect everyone’s decision, but they have to know that if we are together and if they contract the virus, they can infect us. It is very important to keep your distance, do tests every other day and wear a mask. “

So that, Claudio Ranieri has asked his staff for an act of responsibility to avoid having even more problems in a very difficult season for Watford. The hornets They march in 17th position and three points from the dreaded relegation zone.