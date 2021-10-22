The Alabama football program has destroyed the Tennessee football team so many times of late it brings into question if this is even a rivalry game anymore.

For as good as the Third Saturday in October has been historically, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program has run roughshod over the Volunteers to Tennessee football fans’ dismay for years.

Not since Saban coached the Miami Dolphins have the Vols won a game in this cross-divisional rivalry. It is only fitting that the last time Tennessee beat Alabama, the son of Dolphins legendary coach Don Shula was coaching in Tuscaloosa. So much has changed since the former Alabama quarterback Mike Shula was leading his alma mater into fall Saturdays in the mid-2000s.

So with the Third Saturday in October happening this weekend, here is how Alabama’s college football rivalries are presently ranked, as well as a few honorable mentions.

Ranking Alabama football’s biggest rivals

Auburn TigersLSU TigersTennessee VolunteersMississippi State BulldogsOle Miss Rebels

Honorable Mentions: Clemson Tigers, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs

Because Alabama is the preeminent college football program in the SEC, everyone views the Crimson Tide as a rival. But as far as them marking the opposition as a near equal, three rivalries rank above the rest: Auburn, LSU and Tennessee. The Iron Bowl is the SEC’s best rivalry, and arguably the Power Five. It just means more in the Yellowhammer State than almost anywhere.

Historically, The Third Saturday in October would be Alabama’s second-biggest rivalry. Until Tennessee’s bad run of late, this was the Vols’ biggest rivalry. For now, it is a clear third for Alabama, as the LSUrivalry is way more important these days. This has everything to do with Saban leading LSU to a national title before joining Alabama in 2007.

After that, Alabama has two hammer vs. nail rivalries with the Mississippi schools. The proximity between Tuscaloosa and Starkville plays a big part in the 90 Mile Drive with Mississippi State being a regularly occurring game. Alabama also plays Ole Miss annually in SEC West play, but they have had more compelling games in recent years when compared to the Mississippi State.

In terms of rivals that Alabama does not play every year, the Crimson Tide have played Florida and Georgia a ton out of the SEC East, as well as the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff era. Saban’s former assistant Kirby Smart leads his alma mater’s program in Athens. The former wide receiver of the Gene Stallings era, Dabo Swinney has the Tigers operating at the program’s zenith.

For Alabama, it’s Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and then a huge drop-off to the Mississippi schools.

