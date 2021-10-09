It is curious to observe how some thieves complain about the lack of ethics of other thieves. And is that in the world of cybercrime, you can not trust anyone.

The ransomware It has become the biggest computer security nightmare in recent years.

Today everyone knows what it consists of: a malware sneaks into a computer or computer network and encrypts all data on hard drives. Then they ask for a ransom to provide the decryption key.

But what a lot of people don’t know is that many of these ransomware gangs do not create the hacking or extortion software, but rather they rent. And this is where the trouble begins for them …

As we explained a few weeks ago, there are cybercriminals on the Dark Web who sell hacked company accounts to make ransomware.

There’s also notice boards where gangs ask certain types of companies for access, and malware experts get them access, paying a fee.

Finally, ransomware kits are also sold with everything you need to hijack networks and computers. One of the most popular is the REvil kit, one of the most dangerous ransomware.

According to ZDnet, researchers have found that this REvil kit has a tailgate that allows the kit creators to decrypt the hijacked data, without the customer who bought the kit knowing about it.

The news has spread like wildfire on the Dark Web, where some of these customers who have purchased the kit, they suspect that their authors have stolen the money they intended to steal.

One of these cybercriminals claims on a Russian Dark Web forum that was negotiating the payment of 7 million dollars with a company which had hijacked their computers, and suddenly said company cut communication.

He accuses the authors of the REvil kit of having negotiated with the company, and keep the money he intended to steal.

Another of these cybercriminals also accuses “lousy partner programs, which you cannot trust.”

We assume that it is one of the risks that you must take, when you immerse yourself in the world of cybercrime …