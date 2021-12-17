Brazilian fighter Raoni Barcelos celebrates after wining the fight against Peruvian fighter Carlos Huachin during their men’s bantamweight bout at the Ultimate Fighting Championship 237 event (UFC 237) at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 11, 2019. (Photo by Mauro Pimentel / .) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Mauro Pimentel has been modified in . systems in the following manner: [May 11, 2019] instead of [May 11, 2018]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by . to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo credit should read MAURO PIMENTEL / . via .)

The saying goes that losing in a fight can only be considered a defeat if lessons are not absorbed. And Raoni Barcelos, outbid by Timur Valiev in his last fight in the UFC by a majority decision, in June, after seven years with only wins, guarantees that the setback left some lessons. For the fighter, the fight was very even and he could have won it, to avoid this he will seek to knock out his opponent Victor Henry this Saturday at the Lewis vs Daukaus event, in Las Vegas (USA).

“It was very bad at the time, the feeling of defeat… I don’t want to go through that again. But it was necessary, I reviewed things that needed to improve in my training »Barcelos recalled.

And explained: «It will be a different Raoni, with a different mind. One of the lessons was that it could have given so much more. I got stuck in the third round and I won’t let it happen again. I will set my pace at all times to come out with victory. After a long time, I reviewed the fight, it was very similar. I won’t leave it to the judges, I’ll finish first. I will win by knockout, if possible, in the first round.

Despite the confidence, Raoni spoke well of rival Victor Henry, who agreed to replace Trevin Jones a week in advance. “He is making his UFC debut, but he has fought in Asia, in Russian events, he has experience. It is complete, it kicks a lot, it exchanges well », He said.

«I respect all the opponents, but I come to the knockout, I do not leave it to the judges. The home crowd will win, because my fights are exciting. I hope it’s a fight for everyone to see », Hill.

A victory this Saturday represents the possibility of starting 2022 with greater challenges to seek the top of the bantamweight. And, in this way, Raoni Barcelos dreams of a title dispute in 2023.

