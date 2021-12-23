Rafael Antonio Pina Nieves, better known as Raphy pina, returned home this Wednesday after being found guilty by the Puerto Rico Federal Court judge on two federal charges. After being released on bail, the music producer has been under house arrest since December 22, which will culminate on April 1, 2022, when a sentence is handed down, which could reach up to 10 years for each charge. It was from his home that Natti Natasha’s fiancé sent a message to his fans and the whole world to explain his feelings about the complicated legal situation he is going through.

“Good afternoon. I have already arrived at my house and I wanted to talk with you, I wanted first of all I wanted to thank you for the prayer circles, for all the messages you sent me, for showing me that affection, that affection for both me and my family, “he said to the camera. with the laughter and screams of his daughter, Life isabelle, background.

“All my life I have had setbacks. All my life I have had trials, situations that I have overcome with courage, with passion, with strength ”, he said about the bad moments that he has had to overcome. “I have gotten depressed, yes. I have cried, I am a human being and I have made mistakes … Yes, I have made mistakes, of course because I am not perfect. I have always had faith in God, in good vibes, in people who pray, and today 12 jurors found me guilty of some charges of possession of weapons and an automatic weapon, ”he continued about the jury’s decision.

“I want you to know that for many years I have been investigated as if I were a drug trafficker, a money launderer, as if I had a bargain, as if I transported drugs from country to country, on airplanes, in suitcases and my people, looking at the eyes, I’ve never had the need for that, “he added, staring at the camera. “I employ people in Puerto Rico and help people. And that’s why they were recording me, “he explained.

Raphy Pina, in search of her freedom

In his video, Vida Isabelle’s father defended himself before the world and assured that he will continue to fight for his freedom: “If you tie up, they accused me of two pistols. Okay, I defended myself and lost the first battle, but I will continue, I will appeal, I will find a way to continue defending myself, but it is also a long battle of not giving up. For me it is a victory, because the government knows that I am not a drug trafficker, that my money is legal, that I have all those things legally and because of the sweat on my brow ”.

