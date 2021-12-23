

The FBI tapped the phone of Raphy Pina, Natti Natasha’s husband.

Photo: ARMimage. / Grosby Group

Raphy Pina is found guilty by the jury of illegal possession of firearms. Given the devastating result, the promised Natti Natasha He has said that he is “a warrior” and that he continues “forward” because today is only the first “round”.

Through Instagram the famous producer, friend of famous musicians spoke and thanked all those who are supporting him in these dark hours.

“Of 12 rounds I just lost the first. I am a warrior and we are going forward. We are going to show the world who Raphy Pina is, ”he told reporters outside the Federal Court in Hato Rey.

Pina said he was “calm” and willing to “enjoy Christmas” with his family, which he thanked as well as his fans for their support during the trial. The jury that analyzed her case in the Federal Court in Hato Rey, made up of seven women and five men, found the well-known producer guilty this Wednesday and the sentence will be announced on April 1, 2022.

The producer, president of the record label Pina Records, has represented some of the most important artists of the urban genre, among them, Nicky Jam, Daddy Yankee and Don Omar.

The charges are illegal possession of an illegally modified firearm and possession of a firearm by a federal convict, as the producer was convicted in 2015 of bank fraud.

For each of these charges, Pina is exposed up to a maximum of ten years in prison. For now, he will be free on bail, but under the domiciliary restriction program and he will be able to leave only for medical matters, religious or medical and to appear in court on April 1.

The process lasted seven days, during which he heard testimonies from agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, in English), among others, and telephone recordings as part of the evidence presented by the prosecution. The producer has been accompanied by his partner, the Dominican urban music singer Natti Natasha, and on this day he also went to court to give him his support, Daddy Yankee.

