

Raphy Pina with her partner, the singer Natti Natasha

Photo: Rodrigo Varela / .

The Puerto Rican businessman Raphy Pina awaits the verdict of the trial he has experienced in recent days for a case of illegal possession of firearms. Singer Natti Natasha’s partner could face up to 10 years in jail.

The Puerto Rican has published a post on his Instagram account, where he has more than 2.4 million followers, and has sent a clear message hours before knowing the result of the trial that has gone through in recent days.

“God willing and that this is not my last post. This process has not been easy but believe me that for what you are in these photos I am going to the last consequences. I have faith and I know that God knows my heart, my dedication and my position ”, explained the music industry businessman.

He also added: “I will always be grateful for all those who have supported me in this process, even if it is with a greeting or better yet, a prayer. Tomorrow I will go with the same strength and courage that characterizes me and that the judge of heaven decides. Blessings and I come back and I repeat THANK YOU TO ALL 🙏🏻✝️ I love you 🙏🏻 ”.

During the legal process, Raphy Pina has not stopped publishing her thoughts and receiving the support of hundreds of her followers and well-known artists from the music industry and personalities linked to the world of entertainment.

These are some of the celebrities who expressed their support in this post:

Luny Tunes: 🙏🏽🙏🏽

Francisca Lachapel: 🙌🏽🙏🏽

Wisin: 👏🙌

Alex Sensation: Force my brother 🙏🏻❤️

@papag_kg: Everything will turn out positive

Tito El Bambino: May God fill you with Peace and guide you with his good will. On behalf of my family, I wish you the best.

Natti Natasha, his partner and mother of his daughter Vida Isabelle, has rarely separated from him during this process.

“Thankful to everyone on a day-to-day basis! Grateful to her, that her strength keeps her going ”, Raphy Pina expressed in a publication where he is seen walking with the reggaeton singer.

Keep reading: Raphy Pina, Natti Natasha’s partner, faces justice: “This is a litmus test”

Raphy Pina could face ten years in prison for illegal possession of weapons

A sad Christmas for Natti Natasha? Gossip No Like predicted it

Natti Natasha breaks the nets with a daring red suit worthy of Christmas