“If we have LIFE we are in battle. Amen ”, was the message that Raphy Pina wrote, Reggaeton singer Natti Natasha’s fiancé, along with an image he posted on his Instagram account this Christmas Eve.

And it is that the businessman of the music industry has not stopped manifesting in his social networks during the trial process he faced and from which was convicted of illegal possession of firearms by a federal convict.

“Trust, you and your whole family will be fine, so don’t be afraid and get up in faith; do not be discouraged, because the Lord will fill you with peace and give you reasons to smile again; do not worry, remember that everything is being resolved in your favor: nothing bad will happen to you, the Lord walks with you and will not leave you, ”says the text of the image that the Puerto Rican posted.

This December 22, after a legal process, Raphy Pina was found guilty by the authorities of illegal possession of firearms. The businessman must comply with house arrest until April 1, 2022, using a shackle. That is the date on which the sentence that Vida Isabelle’s father will face will be known. The music entrepreneur can face up to 10 years in jail.

During this process that the Puerto Rican has faced, various personalities from the entertainment world and the music industry have been expressing their constant support. In addition to his partner, Natti Natasha, who accompanied him to court, Daddy Yankee also appeared on the premises to give his support to his manager and friend.

“Thank you to that audience with the blessings, and that you are praying for him. We are here for him, to see what is determined, but with God ahead, Whatever the decision, we know that God is in the process and we are going over there, ”said Daddy Yankee in the Federal Court of Hato Rey.

Before knowing that Pina was found guilty of possession of weapons by a federal convict, because in 2015 he pleaded guilty to mortgage fraud, the businessman wrote this on his Instagram account:

“God willing and that this is not my last post. This process has not been easy but believe me that for what you are in these photos I am going to the last consequences. I have faith and I know that God knows my heart, my dedication and my posture. I will always be grateful for all who have supported me in this process, even if it is with a greeting or better yet, a prayer. Tomorrow I will go with the same strength and courage that characterizes me and that the judge of heaven decides. Blessings and I come back and I repeat THANK YOU TO ALL 🙏🏻✝️ I love you 🙏🏻 ”, he said along with a series of photos with his family.

