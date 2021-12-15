

Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina

Photo: Rodrigo Varela / .

Raphy Pina is facing the authorities due to the charges against him for possession of firearms by an ex-convict, despite not having been in jail, since a few years ago the producer, who now has a daughter with singer Natti Natasha, pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

This Wednesday, December 15, Pina published the following message on her Instagram account along with a series of photographs in which her face is fully visible.

“Would it be easier if I wear glasses and a mask? So I could hide the expressions on my face, I prefer that they see me, I prefer that they read my eyes, I prefer that they understand that I am not at a concert, I am fighting for my family until the last day I breathe on this earth. No matter how much stone they can throw at me, I will still stand for them. This is a litmus test that not everyone would endure but, God has given me a strength that they cannot imagine, well, if they know it. Thank you for your prayers, thank you. Att: the one who never left his island, “said the music industry businessman.

It is estimated that Raphy Pina could face up to 10 years in jail if found guilty in the case.

Following the publication, hundreds of people, including famous personalities, have left their comments for Vida Isabelle’s father:

J Quiles: I’m going to you 🙏 ♥ ️

Julian Gil: That’s right bro 🔥 with a firm face, fuck …

Jory: For the horse! I know what it’s like to be in that court and it’s not easy. You are a warrior, with God brother always

Mireddys: standing up for the fight until the end. WE LOVE YOU.

Two days ago, Pina published an image showing her from behind with the following message: Good morning, World. Another test that I have to face. To defend my family as always. I count on God and with the support of your prayers ”.

There, other celebrities also left their messages of support:

Tito El Bambino: With God.

Wisin: Blessings from on high.

Francisca Lachapel: With God always.

Keep reading: Raphy Pina could face ten years in prison for illegal possession of weapons

This is the mansion of Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina in Miami, Florida

Raphy Pina and Natti Natasha celebrated the six months of their daughter, Vida Isabelle, on board a plane