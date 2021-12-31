

The FDA is studying the performance of home tests, also known as “antigen” tests.

Rapid home tests for covid-19 are more likely to show false negatives with the Omicron variant, strongly mutated compared to previous strains, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported on Tuesday.

The news comes as the country faces a huge increase in cases that, according to experts, are being underdiagnosed due to the crisis of access to tests, with long wait times for the most accurate tests such as PCR and extremely scarce home kits. .

Antigen test “reduced sensitivity”

In a statement, the FDA reported that it was collaborating with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study the performance of home tests, also known as “antigen” tests, with respect to patient samples with active versions of the omicron variant.

“The first data suggest that antigen tests detect Omicron variant, but may have reduced sensitivity“, Qualified the agency.

Sensitivity is a measure that estimates the probability that a test will detect a positive result.

Heat inactive virus

Previous testing had focused on heat-inactivated virus samples, rather than live viruses, which is better, and until now no drop in performance has been detected, the statement added.

The FDA said it would continue to authorize the use of antigen tests, which work by detecting coronavirus surface proteins, and which people should continue to use according to instructions.

For example, some rapid tests instruct users to perform two tests, with a certain time interval, to confirm a negative result.

PCR is still the most accurate test

If a person tests negative on a rapid test, but is thought likely to have COVID-19, either from symptoms or from their exposures, it is recommended that a “gold standard” molecular test, such as PCR, be performed.

These types of tests detect the genetic material of the virus. They are more accurate because they can produce millions of copies of the virus’s RNA, so even small amounts are detectable.

