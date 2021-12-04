12/04/2021 at 07:58 CET

Vienna, the city of music, the cafes with Sacher cake or the Danube; that of Sigmund Freud, the Empire Austro-Hungarian or the Anschluss to the Third Reich; that of Sissi, Empress, The Third Man of Orson Welles, or the Philharmonic New Year’s ConcertIt is also one of the great soccer capitals.

Soccer passion germinated on the banks of its immense river at the end of the 19th century and it continues there decades later, despite the social and political transformations that the Austrian metropolis has undergone. Because beyond its monumentality and its beauty, Vienna It is a city that whispers in our ear the volatility of history: one day you are the capital of a great empire and the next day you are the capital of a small republic, when a horrendous dictatorship does not incorporate you into the neighboring country. Present-day Vienna is a city that seems larger than the nation it leads, because while the city has been growing Austria, on the other hand, it has been shrinking since in 1919 it lost its role as a Central European power.

Is that Austria-Hungary -a monarchy that also included the Czech Republic, Slovakia, a good part of the Balkans and northern Italy-, and not the current Republic of Austria, the size of Castilla-La Mancha, which explains the majesty of its metropolis: the Ringstrasse, the Opera or its winter and summer palaces are constructions of an empire, that of the Habsburgs, which would collapse after the First World War.

But even before historical events there is geography. Vienna It is a city on a plain but in the vicinity of a great mountain range (the Alps) and also rises on the banks of a navigable river: conditions that make it a natural meeting point for millions of Europeans. Vienna is a shelter for people and ideas. That is why talent sprouts there, be it musical, scientific or football. In its cafeterias a century ago, tactics, training techniques or club management were debated, Among which, from the very beginning of the Austrian league (1911), two stood out: Rapid, founded as the ‘first workers’ club in Vienna’, and Austria, with an elitist Latin name and originally emerged as a team of cricket. Workers against bourgeois: a derby was born.Mutual revulsion

There were many other clubs in the city, starting with the dean First Vienna FC. So many were founded that only teams from the capital competed in the first Austrian championship. But it turns out that Rapid and Austria take the lead on the field, and outside of it its relevance transcends the limits of sport. Arisen in the same district, Rapid moves west while Austria settles at the other end, leaving signs of their mutual revulsion even in the plane of the city.

Their playing styles also diverge: while the workers’ club promotes direct soccer, a cliché personified in an area tank as Franz bimber, in the stands of Austria the elaboration is applauded, that nobody embodies better than Matthias sindelar, its delicate false nine.

Then came the Nazi annexation, also experienced differently in both clubs. Austria suffers because among the wealthy layers there were many Jewish families, who will be victims of the Holocaust: several of its players will die during the war or even before, like Sindelar himself. Instead, Rapid adapted to Nazism until they were proclaimed German champions in 1941, after beating Schalke 4-3 at the Berlin Olympics.

Today Vienna is no longer (so) divided between bourgeois and proletarians but the rivalry resists.

The Fast it still has a popular roots and dominates the western neighborhoods, but it has spread to all layers and areas of the city.

For his part, Austria has the impulse of a new shareholder, the central Real Madrid David praise. However, both institutions now live in the shadow of Salzburg and its energetic soccer franchise.

Gone are the times of the Viennese duopoly, like the eleven league titles that were distributed between 1977 and 1988. Of the last 15 campaigns, Red Bull has won 12, leaving just one title for Austria and another for Rapid..

In the absence of better times, in Vienna their rivalry continues as if it were a trophy: Its 333 installments make it one of the most repeated derbies in the world, and the longest. Since Austria and Rapid have never been in the second division, the Vienna derby has not stopped since that afternoon in 1911 when they first collided in the Prater park.

RAPID-AUSTRIA

VIENNA

48 ° 12’N 16 ° 22’E

Population (Metropolitan area)

2,600,000 inhabitants

Country

Austria

Distance between stadiums

12 km (Allianz Stadion-Generali Arena)

Tips hat-trick

