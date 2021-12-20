Facebook Rapper Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed to death at a music show in California.

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed at a concert in Los Angeles. You can watch videos of the scene below.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released by authorities, but it was confirmed by both TMZ and the Los Angeles Times. Rapper Snoop Dogg also wrote about the tragedy on Twitter.

A disturbing video emerged that appeared to show Drakeo the Ruler on the ground injured.

His real name is Darrell Caldwell.

According to TMZ, “Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed at a concert at the ‘Once Upon a Time’ festival, headlined by Snoop Dogg.”

Drakeo was one of the featured artists at the event at Exposition Park in Los Angeles, TMZ reported, adding that 50 Cent was also headlining the concert’s promotional headliner.

This is what you need to know:

Snoop Dogg tweeted that he’s “praying for peace in hip hop.”

Snoop Dogg tweeted that he was at the concert.

“I am saddened by the events that took place last night at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival. My condolences to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler, ”he wrote.

“I’m not with anything negative and as one of the many artists, I was there to spread a positive vibe in my hometown of Los Angeles. Last night I was in my dressing room when I was informed about the incident and I decided to leave the festival site immediately. My prayers go out to all those affected by the tragedy. Please take care of each other, love each other, and stay safe. I AM PRAYING FOR PEACE IN THE HIP HOP ”.

Hip hop fans offered comments and tributes on Twitter. “Drakeo the ruler, he has lost his mind. It’s so bad here, “wrote one. “Rest in peace to Drakeo the ruler, this man had a crazy story and that it ends like this is heartbreaking,” wrote another.

According to All Music, “Drakeo the Ruler, was a West Coast rapper known for his distinctive delivery, offbeat cadence, and coded vernacular, coming to be called one of Los Angeles’s most unique rap artists since Snoop Dogg. and Kendrick Lamar ”.

Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed in the neck after being attacked by a “group of people,” reports said.

LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler was reportedly stabbed in the neck at “Once Upon A Time In LA” festival earlier tonight. Prayers up for Drakeo.🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ittTIDZlHq – Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) December 19, 2021

Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed in the neck, Hip Hop Ties tweeted. However, TMZ reported that it could not confirm the information about the neck injury.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed backstage around 8:30 pm on December 18, 2021, when “a fight broke out.” The suspect and the motive are unclear; It’s also unclear what the fight was about or who it involved.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Drakeo the Ruler was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to The Times, the rapper was attacked by a “group of people.” People rushed to the stage and security tried to stop the fight, according to a video reviewed by The Times.

Deadline reported that there are no suspects in custody, although there was a massive response from law enforcement at the scene.

Officer Luis Garcia, an LAPD spokesman, told the Times: “Detectives are still trying to figure things out.”

Spanish translation of the original Heavy.com story.