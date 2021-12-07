. Zen Cannon, the youngest son of rapper Nick Cannon, lost his life after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Throughout his adult life, Nick Cannon has welcomed a total of seven children into his life. On December 7, 2021, TMZ reported that one of Cannon’s children, their 5-month-old son Zen, had died after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Cannon confirmed the devastating news on an episode of “The Nick Cannon Show.”

“I haven’t really shared this with anyone,” Cannon said in a segment called “A Message From Nick,” posted on YouTube. “I had a really tough weekend,” Cannon added, before jumping into the “photo of the day” segment. Cannon snapped a photo of his youngest son, Zen Scott Cannon.

Cannon got excited before he could utter the next sentence. “So before the show started, in summer, Zen was born in June. June 23, actually. It was a great day. Everyone knows that I have many children, “he began by saying.

Cannon went on to explain that he noticed that Zen always had a “sinus thing” or “cough.” He also noticed that Zen had a big head, but Cannon said all of his kids had it, so he didn’t pay much attention to it. However, Cannon and the boy’s mother, Alyssa Scott, took him to the doctor, where they received devastating news.

Zen was diagnosed with a brain tumor and died 4 months later

Cannon and Scott wanted a doctor to examine baby Zen because they felt there was something wrong with his breathing. After the doctor ran some tests, fluid was found in Zen’s brain.

The baby underwent immediate surgery for a malignant tumor and doctors at Children’s Hospital in Orange County placed a shunt on his head in hopes of draining the fluid. Cannon said he and Scott “hoped for the best.”

Zen was able to go home and seemed fine, but things changed over the Thanksgiving break. “We had an interesting twist and the process sped up… The tumor started to grow much faster. And then we knew the time was… ”Cannon said before bursting into tears.

Cannon said he and Scott spent the past weekend with their baby: “Holding my son for the last time,” Cannon said.

Cannon welcomed 4 children in the past 18 months

Zen was Cannon’s seventh child, his first with Alyssa Scott, according to E! News.

Cannon welcomed four children over the course of the past 18 months or so, including twins Zillion and Zion with their now-ex Abby De La Rosa. The twins were also born in June. Cannon’s daughter Powerful, whose mother is Brittany Bell, was born in December 2020.

Cannon also has another set of twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. The twin set was born in April 2011 and made Cannon a father for the first time. Cannon and Carey separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce two years later.

In 2017, Cannon welcomed her third child, a boy named Golden Cannon, with Brittany Bell.

Cannon is open to having more children

During an interview with Dr. Oz in November 2021, Cannon was asked if he would have any more children in the near future.

“I don’t know, doc. What you think? Where should I stop? ”He replied, according to E! News. “I don’t know how I will feel in five years. When people say, ‘Are you going to have more kids?’ It’s a tough question to ask, unless I’ve had something like a vasectomy, because I don’t know if I’ll ever find love again. I don’t know how deep I’m going to get again. I do not know. You never understand what the universe is going to present you, ”he explained.

