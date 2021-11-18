. Rapper Young Dolph is shot to death outside a cookie store in Memphis.

Rapper Young Dolph, 36, died on Wednesday, November 17, killed in a shooting that occurred in the city of Memphis. The police indicated that they are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The news was confirmed by one of the production company’s agents representing Young Dolph. He sent a statement to Variety magazine.

“All of us at APA are shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of our dear friend and client, Young Dolph,” said the text.

“The world has lost an icon, a great man, and a beloved artist whose life ended too soon. His dedication, drive, hard work and loyalty to everyone around him was always his priority and we will miss him deeply. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time, ”added the agent.

On the scene of a shooting on Airways. I’m hearing Memphis rapper Young Dolph may be a victim in the shooting. Shooting happened at Makeda’s Cookies. pic.twitter.com/Dw1nTcKV3C – Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 17, 2021

The shooting in which Young Dolph, author of the album “Rich Slave” and one of the great promises of American rap, was murdered, took place at Makeda’s Cookie’s, near the Memphis International Airport.

This was not the first attack suffered by the artist. In 2017, he had almost died after a shooting that occurred in the city of Los Angeles.

A promise of American rap

Young Dolph was born in Chigago but grew up in Memphis. In 2016 he managed to release his first solo rap album, “King of Memphis”. “Blue Diamonds” and “RNB” were some of the hits that followed his prominent debut.

In 2020 he established himself as one of the great exponents of the genre in the United States. His album “Rich Slave” peaked at number five on the Billboard 200 chart.

The world of music and rap mourned his death on social networks.

God bless Dolph 🕊 Real independent Memphis rapper born in chicago. loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man – Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 17, 2021

One of the messages he received was from his colleague Chance the Rapper: “God bless Dolph, Chicago-born freelance rapper from Memphis. Loved by millions of people ”.

The Memphis Police Warning

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis urged people to stay home while the shooting death of rapper Young Dolph is investigated.

“Tonight we strongly encourage everyone to stay home if they do not have to be out,” he said at a press conference he gave this Wednesday night.

“We also strongly encourage everyone to remain calm as we actively conduct our investigation,” he added.

Asked by possible suspects in the homicide, the police chief said that it is still too early to indicate that information.

Memphis police are asking people to remain calm and avoid leaving their homes as they investigate the shooting in which rapper Young Dolph was killed. This is what is known so far https://t.co/cP30Kj8Gda – CNN in Spanish (@CNNEE) November 18, 2021

“We are committed to working with the community to stop senseless killings,” he pledged.

Jim Strickland, mayor of the city of Memphis, also regretted the episode. “The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings,” he said in a statement.

Young Dolph had a difficult adolescence and youth. He knew how to surround himself with “complicated” people, as he defined it in an interview he gave in 2018 to The Guardian.

“They have signed me up since I was 17, 18, 19 years old,” he said that time. In 2017 he was shot in California. He was shot three times and nearly died in a hospital bed.

Young Dolph isn’t the only rapper to have died under violent circumstances in recent years. Add to the list Pop Smoke, Ox, Rapper Bvlly, Tre Da Kid and Rapper Nipsey Hussle.

