The rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed Wednesday at a cookie store in Memphis, Tennessee and authorities are looking for the perpetrator.

Police tweeted that they had no information to release about a possible suspect in the shooting, which occurred in the Makeda’s Cookies store close to the Memphis International Airport.

The tragic shooting death of rapper Young Dolph is a reminder of the pain that organized crime brings, ”Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement.

The rapper had been in town since Monday visiting an aunt who had cancer and was also handing out turkeys for Thanksgiving, Young Dolph’s cousin Mareno Myers said, The Daily Memphian reported.

He was inside (of Makeda), and someone just came in and took his life, ”Myers said.

Like Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was killed in 2019, Young Dolph had been admired by many for his independent approach to the music industry. His Paper Route Empire label had control over his music.

God bless Dolph, ”Chance the Rapper tweeted. “A true freelance rapper from Memphis born in Chicago. Loved by millions ”.

The 36-year-old rapper was born in Chicago, his real name was Adolph Thornton Jr. He moved to Memphis when he was 2 years old, according to The Commercial Appeal.

He released numerous mixtapes, starting with 2008’s “Paper Route Campaign” and multiple studio albums including his 2016 debut “King of Memphis.” He also collaborated on other mixtapes and albums with his colleagues Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, TI, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and others. Young Dolph had three albums that reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200, including “Rich Slave.” of 2020 that reached the fourth position.

