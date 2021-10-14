Alejandro Cañizares this week at the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters. © RC Valderrama

– Alejandro Cañizares (PAR) has signed a return of 71 strokes in the first round of the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters, which is nothing new: in 24 laps of competition that accumulates in Valderrama In his entire career, 71 has been his most repeated record (seven times) and his average number of strokes is 72.20, much better than it may seem at first glance. As this field adapts perfectly to the ‘mother motto’ of the US Open, the one that says that “pairs are always good (and some bogeys too)”, then it will be necessary to conclude that Cañi does not do anything bad historically in this Windy corner of southern Spain, where by the way he usually spends many hours training between tournaments.

The Spaniard assured at the end of the lap that he had not played too well today, that the sensations had not been good during the warm-up and that he had not really felt particularly comfortable. He also pointed out that, for his second nine, the first on the field, he had made good putts to turn the day around, although he also did not feel that he had kicked particularly well … agreement or with themselves. But be that as it may, there Cañi walks, on the right track and ready to chain his seventh consecutive cut in this field, and the waiter has never been left out in Valderrama.

– Whenever a Renato paratore He is doing well at Tengolf, we celebrate it, because somehow his best performances vindicate the fluid, fast, fresh, dynamic game … Today, therefore, is a congratulatory day with his 71-stroke return that at the moment places him, like Cañi , at the gates of the top ten. And besides, it would be great to see this boy in Rome, his home, in two years at Ryder. But there is no cloth left to cut to cross that bridge …

– The best thermometer to assess the intensity and bloody range of the wind in Valderrama: almost thirty players have signed cards of 77 strokes or worse. You don’t need many more comments.

– Rafa Cabrera Bello has played a round of authentic manual. Almost always with the ball in play and in the right place, it is already known that in Valderrama a ball on the fairway, thus, simply, does not always guarantee something. However, the shot he was almost satisfied with was not the best of all on the surface. At hole 5 he went to a fairway bunker and from the sand he hit a fabulous pitching, very well played and closing, circling the trees he should have and even if the ball did not end up on the green.

Check the live results here