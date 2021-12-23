It is no secret to anyone that many celebrities have been seen through their Instagram accounts, as if the pandemic had been part of the past, since they have not only gone on a trip but have also been in mass meetings.

And it is that through social networks, several Internet users have started a commented debate on how several stars have already lowered their guard regarding the virus of Chinese origin and its respective variants.

The criticisms and accusations have not been long in coming, as the cyber community ensures that they do not realize how influential they are and how their actions can be copied by their followers.

That is the case of Ximena Duque, as the famous businesswoman is waiting for a COVID-19 test, since a few days ago she attended a meeting at the home of the driver Rashel Díaz, an event that has left several positive glasses besides the hostess.

A few days ago, the famous Telemundo host offered a Christmas dinner in the company of several of her friends, among which Ximena Duque and chef James stand out.

It should be noted that Días gave the announcement through his Instagram account and ensures that all security protocols were followed, as well as rapid tests on all the guests, which were negative, but he does not know what happened.

“Everyone that day was tested and was negative; however, now we have several with positive COVID-19,” commented the star.

Said meeting was to celebrate with those closest to the couple, a new opportunity for her husband Carlos García, and she assured that she did not know what happened if all had been negative.

Guests alert

Once the presenter found out that she tested positive for the virus of Chinese origin, she decided to communicate with the people who attended the event, including chef James, who also tested positive, and confirmed it on his networks.

“This is the news that nobody expects to give, but I tested positive for Covid-19. They have been unpleasant days with very strong symptoms, but very optimistic to recover soon …”.

While on the other side is the former Telemundo star, Ximena Duque, who is still waiting for the results, as she was with both people.

The actress answered a series of questions from her followers, who confirmed that at that event there were people who came out positive and that she will take the appropriate measures.

“Don’t remind me, I’ll do it tomorrow [la prueba]. We were with them on Thursday, with Rashel, her husband, his family and on Friday we had dinner with James and her husband, “she revealed.

It should be noted that the criticism from her followers did not wait, and they assure that she is irresponsible for not thinking about her daughters, who are still very young.

So far, the beauty products entrepreneur has not responded to such accusations, as she expects to be negative, although the forecasts are against her by the guests at the event.

