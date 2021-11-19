Tomorrow at the San Pablo Sports Center in Seville the Spanish lightweight championship will be played between the Andalusian co-contenders Carlos «Mouse» Pérez (16-6-2, 2 KO) and Salvador «The Gypsy King» Baron (7-1-2, 2 KO).

For the Sevillian Pérez, 34, this will be his third Spanish championship, after having lost on points to the Canary Islands King Daluz in 2016, before the malagueño Samuel Molina by TKO in the seventh round in 2019 and tied last June against the canary Zeus of Arms.

On the part of the 29-year-old Barón from Almeria, this will be his first attempt, although he has to his credit an important fight against Samuel Molina, from which he came out badly in the second round.

At the weigh-in this afternoon, Carlos perez has weighed 61,100 kg, by 61,000 kg from Baron.

Baron-Pérez

The title is vacant after Molina was stripped of his crown by a positive control, due to a prohibited drug. The winner will be the eleventh champion of Spain of the lightweight of this century after Francisco Nohales (1), Juan Carlos Díaz «Chupete» (4), Hoang Sang Nguyen (2), Daniel Rasilla (2), Karim El Ouazghari (2), Emiliano Casal (3), Cristian Morales (2), King Daluz (1), Eloy Iglesias (2) and Samuel Molina (1).

Favorite is the Sevillian Perez mouseDue to his qualities and experience, in a medium and long distance fight he should be able to control the fight without having to go in to fight unnecessarily. On the contrary, Baron will try to take the initiative and launch his attacks with swings.

The referee will be the Andalusian Francisco Alloza, and the judges, the Andalusian Jose Antonio Ares, the Madrilenian Ignacio Conejero and the Castilian of La Mancha Antonio Guillamón.

In addition, the gala will feature eight more professional matches:

In the super welterweight, the Andalusian Oscar Diaz (7-0, 3 KO) will face the tough Romanian Rafael Chiruta placeholder image (17-45-1, 9 KO), in six rounds, as the Russian resident in Seville Arsenii garibian (5-1, 4 KO), who will fight against the Argentine Damian Oscar Bora (2-5-1, 1 KO) and the feather Juan Jesus Antunez (7-1, 3 KO) against the Venezuelan Dionis Martinez (9-29-3, 4 KO).

Three fighters will make their debut, four rounds, the brother of Garibian, Artemio, middleweight, against the Nicaraguan Santos Medrano (10-72-5, 3 KO), Alejandro «Nano» Saved », lightweight, against the Venezuelan Hermin isava (10-34, 5 KO) and the super lightweight Ezequiel Juarez against an opponent to be determined.

The rivals of the Nicaraguan superlight are not yet known Oscar Amador (10-28, 1 KO) or the Andalusian feather Rafael Acosta placeholder image (3-0, 2 KO), both in four rounds.