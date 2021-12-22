Raúl Araiza ?, Andrea Escalona reveals love for Hoy member | Instagram

Raúl Araiza? “He likes it” and he couldn’t hide it anymore. The beauty Andrea Escalona placeholder image Host of the Hoy Program did not want to hide her love anymore and shared on social networks who her partner is, who she likes and who has stolen her sleep.

Although it has been rumored that there was a relationship beyond companionship and friendship between Raúl Araiza Herrera and Andrea Escalona, ​​Magda Rodríguez’s daughter disappointed many by sharing who the member of Today What keeps you awake.

Apparently, the partner of the famous Andrea Legarreta does not have such good taste because she is attracted to someone quite moody, who hates the holidays and who is also nothing more and nothing less than: green.

It was through social networks that Andrea Escalona shared some images quite close to “El Grinch”, a character who has recently appeared in the morning star of Televisa due to the dates and that the producer Andrea Rodríguez would have hired someone to impersonate of the character.

The singer also assures that at this time she has felt quite the Grinch, but that she is wanting it and that when she sees this character she feels like a five-year-old girl, she finished by indicating that she “likes it.”

Raúl Araiza ?, Andrea Escalona reveals love for a member of Hoy. Photo: Instagram.

This year I bring a bit of Grinch mood, I don’t want to lie to you but we still want to! I love you How is your Christmas going I see the Grinch and I become a 5-year-old girl (don’t tell him anything but I like him ☺️), he wrote along with a couple of photographs the artist.

In the images you can see Andrea Escalona and the character on the famous steps of the Hoy Program posing between kisses and hugs. Andy chose for the occasion a rather Christmas sweater with quite short black shorts and stockings.

The photographs in question more than a love relationship show the magic that we all have a child inside and that it is finally at this time when we let him out and also all the feelings that are inside.

Currently it is unknown how the sentimental situation of Andrea Escalona is, in the past she was the girlfriend of the irreverent Daniel Bisogno of whom she always tells wonders and more recently it was rumored there was something with the actor and singer Pablo Montero, this while she was part of Las Estrellas Bailan in Today.