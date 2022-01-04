Raúl Araiza could leave driving and the Hoy program | Instagram

There are some rumors about him actor and television host Raúl Araiza, who indicate that he could leave the driving and therefore the Today program, to change profession.

Being one of the male drivers of the famous morning, Raúl “El Negro” Araiza He is known for his charismatic personality, as well as having a most sympathetic character, with which he manages to conquer thousands of viewers every day.

Along with Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta, the black boy as his colleagues affectionately call him, has been in charge of the program since 2014, he quickly won the affection not only of the viewers but also of his colleagues and the production team.

Since his acting career began in 1984, being a character for decades is someone famous and above all difficult to forget.

Precisely for this reason is that when some rumors began to emerge about his possible departure from the Hoy program, because he would supposedly begin a stand-up career, which in effect was one of the dreams that the “Chains of Bitterness” actor had. .

Raúl “El Negro” Araiza, Norma Herrera and Armando Aranza, mother and children | Black instagram

In an interview he himself revealed that he had been thinking about this project for a couple of years, unfortunately he had not been able to make it happen, but that without a doubt by 2022 he would launch his own show of stand up.

The fact that he has new projects does not mean that he has planned to leave driving, that is something that he could undoubtedly achieve perfectly as he has achieved with the “Members on the Air” program.

Raúl Araiza has confessed that he wants Salvador Garcini to be the director who advises him on this project, which for him is a monologue, only now it is called “stand up”.

According to his intentions in his monologue, he wants to talk a little about the processes he has gone through with a comic tone, it is worth mentioning that the actor himself has always been a bit reserved in terms of his private life, but this opportunity could help him to open up a little more.

Other projects by Raúl Araiza

Without a doubt, the black man is a man who is always in constant activity, looking for new ideas to carry out and translate them on the screen or in the theater.

One of his newest projects, which he hopes will be launched soon in 2022, is a series in which he will act alongside his mother Norma Herrera and his brother Armando Araiza, two important celebrity actors.

This project is a story that his father told him years ago and that now they are about to launch it, at the moment they have already recorded the first pilot episode, being also the director of it.