Concern in the Today Program! This Monday the concern for the health of the beloved Raúl Araiza reached its peak in the morning star of Televisa, as they assure the beloved driver would have been hospitalized in an emergency.

According to Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV, it would have been the same Raúl Araiza Herrera who on social networks shared with his followers that he had tested positive for Covid-19; However, the journalist pointed out that a couple of hours later, dear Negrito had been hospitalized in an emergency.

According to El Arguenderito, Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo’s partner in the Hoy Program would have had trouble breathing, which is why it was necessary to transfer him immediately to a hospital.

Quiroz assured that doctors would have to be quite aware of Raúl Araiza’s oxygenation and lung function, as he recalled that the actor was also a smoker for many years, an important risk factor in the virus.

Concern increased among the followers of the Hoy Program when it was revealed that Paul Stanley is also in quarantine and possibly infected; however, it was revealed that he would have tested negative for the virus.

It should be noted that currently the virus is being quite contagious and many people test negative and in some days the result changes to positive, so the production of the Today Program must be extremely careful to avoid the spread of Covid-19 among them.

In addition to this condition, Araiza’s followers were already quite concerned about the disease that they say was diagnosed last December, which could mean the loss of his voice forever.

The beloved Negro Araiza began to worry after he became hoarse on several occasions in the middle of the broadcast, which is why they brought in a specialist, who shared that he was extremely inflamed.

Subsequently, Raul Araiza He would have inquired more about his problem and Dael Quiroz assures that it is a rather painful type of dysphonia that gradually involves the loss of his voice. The outlook is not encouraging at all in the disease that he assured is incurable.

They have pointed out that the only option for the driver to continue working is some painful injections that would help him to speak but would mean shortening the life of his voice. El Arguenderito assures that Araiza would have already requested a permit to be absent from Hoy in the future and go to the United States to review his health problem.