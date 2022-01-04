Raúl Araiza is absent from Hoy and raises concern, at the hospital? | Instagram

In the hospital? Raúl Araiza’s followers are concerned about the absence of the driver in the Hoy Program, as we remember that in December he was absent a couple of times due to health problems.

From this end of the year, Raúl Araiza Herrera he has been absent from the morning star of Televisa, which is why the alarms have gone off on social networks; However, the actor is actually having a pretty good time.

The titular driver of Hoy is nothing more and nothing less than on vacation with his brand new girlfriend, Margarita Vega in Colombia. The couple have had a romantic moment to enjoy each other to the fullest from Cartagena and have taken advantage of social networks to show off their love.

The former actor of the telenovela La Desalmada shared a video on his Instagram account in which he can be seen happy and smiling dancing next to his partner receiving the year 2022, who is already smiling a lot.

Raúl Araiza took advantage of the publication to send an emotional and strong New Year’s message, thanking his followers for their unconditional love and God for everything that comes this year.

LOOK AT RAÚL AND HIS HAPPY PARTNER HERE

Raúl Araiza is absent from Hoy and raises concern, at the hospital? Photo: Instagram.

Happy New Year everyone … Just thank God for all the good things that 2022 brings! Thank’s for your love! #Loveu @maravegaoficial ❤️❤️❤️.

The publication of Norma Herrera’s son was shared three days ago and has exceeded 230,000 views on the famous social network. Famous people and followers of El Negrito took the opportunity to fill him with good wishes for this coming year.

Almost a week ago, Raul Araiza He also shared a video that he named “through the streets of Cartagena”, in which he can be seen singing to a man while his beloved Margarita dances with a huge smile.

Let’s hope that with the joy and vitality with which 2022 has begun, Raúl Araiza will spend the next 365 days, as the bad news abounded last December for the famous.

They say that Araiza Herrera began to present strong problems with his voice and became hoarse during the broadcasts of the Hoy Program, which is why they began to assist him with an expert and the news was not good.

They claim that the driver has a disease that causes a severe sore throat when speaking and that at some point his voice could take over completely, something really worrying for a person whose voice is his instrument of work.