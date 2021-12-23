Raúl Araiza more serious ?, reveal complication in driver of Hoy | Instagram

Much has kept the followers of Raúl Araiza aware of the fact that dear Negrito is having a bad time with his voice problem, but now he has presented a complication in his health and everything could be the responsibility of the same team of the Hoy Program.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, Raúl Araiza Herrera He would have agreed a few days ago to be injected with botox in the middle of the Today Program for the reduction of expression lines; however, it appears that it did not have the expected results.

The journalist indicated that the actor was already having a bad time with his voice and his discomfort would add a kind of allergy that would make his eyes sore and inflamed. Dael indicated that the error would have been in the application, since it had been made in an area quite close to his eyes.

So far this week, Raúl Araiza has not been seen on the Hoy Program, a morning program in which he is the main conductor, the male with the longest time in the broadcast and this has aroused the concern of his followers.

Weeks ago, the headaches began due to the health of Negro Araiza, as it turned out that Norma Herrera’s son began to suddenly lose his voice and suffer serious pain in his throat.

Raúl Araiza more serious ?, reveal complication in driver of Hoy. Photo: Reformation.

Later, it was in the same Hoy Program that a consultation with an expert was given live who performed a procedure to see how his nose and throat were, the result was quite discouraging.

The study concluded that Araiza would be very swollen in his throat and this would be a consequence of factors such as allergies, climate change and others, highlighting the heavy workload that his voice has. The doctor shared that anti-inflammatories and rest were necessary; however, it has emerged that the problem could go further.

According to Dael Quiroz, Raul Araiza He would be facing a spasmodic dysphonia, a disease that Alex Ibarra also suffers, which is incurable and that they end up losing their voice.

El Arguenderito points out that what doctors can do for people who suffer from this disease is to inject their vocal cords so that they can speak well for a few months, but this ends up reducing the lifespan of their voice.

It is unfortunate what happens to the beloved conductor of Hoy, who is going through one of the most terrible moments of his life in one of the key moments of his artistic career, as it is one of the strongest images of Televisa today.