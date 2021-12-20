Raúl Araiza required medical assistance in the middle of Hoy’s forum | Instagram

The last few weeks have not been good for the beloved driver of the Today Program, Raúl Araiza and much less over the weekend, because the dear Negrito required medical assistance in the middle of the forum, they assure.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende Tv, Raúl Araiza Herrera He was last Saturday making recordings of the Hoy Program for the festive dates, which generally transmit previously recorded programs; however, he was unable to finish his work.

The journalist indicated that Norma Herrera’s beloved son suffered an anxiety crisis, which made him feel quite ill and therefore required medical assistance and was transferred to that area of ​​Televisa.

Dael shared that the anxiety of the famous driver and actor would be derived from what he has been suffering with his voice in recent weeks, as it was revealed that he has been suffering from quite strong pain and that he is hoarse at times.

This situation worried the Hoy Program and they would bring a specialist doctor to the forum who performed a nasopharyngeal study that confirmed that Raúl Araiza is heavily inflamed in his airways.

Raúl Araiza required medical assistance in the middle of Hoy’s forum. Photo: Instagram.

The doctor indicated that the inflammation could be caused by many factors, including infections, allergies and others; However, that inflammation is what brings him serious problems when speaking, he assured that the driver required anti-inflammatories and rest his voice, which has an overload of work.

Let us remember that the voice of Raúl Araiza would be his most valuable work instrument at this time, since more than an actor he has served as a conductor in recent years and has had a high workload.

In the last year alone, Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta’s partner has been the host of Hoy, a program that lasts many hours on the air, participated in the telenovela La Desalmada, has been in theater, in Members on the Air and in special programs.

Dael Quiroz himself has indicated that the problem of Raul Araiza It would be the same Alex Ibarra disease, known as spasmodic dysphonia, which has no cure and would end up taking away their voice completely.

The journalist indicated that in order to work, Ibarra is injected with various substances that help him with pain and to be able to speak; however, every time you do this, you reduce the lifetime of your voice, unfortunately this is necessary for your television work.