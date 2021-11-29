11/29/2021 at 22:55 CET

It will soon be a year of one of the best goals in Spanish football in recent times. On December 20, 2020, Espanyol beat Almería (2-1) thanks to a double by Raúl de Tomás. The striker opened the account by controlling a rained ball, he threw a hat at his pair without letting it bounce and needed only one more touch to later shoot from beyond midfield and overtake Makaridze.

The action had everything to be among the nominees for the Puskas Award as goal of the year (according to the regulations, those made between October 8, 2020 and August 7, 2021) that will be delivered at the ‘The Best’ gala on January 17, but today FIFA did not include him in the eleven finalists.

The curious thing about the case is that it was the body itself that one day after the goal, when it started to run like wildfire and go viral, uploaded a tweet in which recognized the merits for the award. “Raúl de Tomás presented his spectacular candidacy to succeed Son Heungmin & rdquor ;, it said.

Eleven months later, FIFA has forgotten about him. Espanyol wanted to defend his pupil and the club published the goal on its Twitter account again in case it had happened to the body.

🇪🇸 Raúl de Tomás (in case you’ve forgotten him 😉) #Puskas https://t.co/KYUsdNSnH4 pic.twitter.com/fanGJC3mXL – RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) November 29, 2021

The winner of the Puskas will be one of the finalists: Luis Díaz, Gauthier Hein, Érik Lamela, Valentino Lazaro, Riyad Mahrez, Sandra Owusu-Ansah, Vangelis Pavlidis, Daniela Sánchez, Patrik Schick, Mehdi Taremi and Caroline Weir.