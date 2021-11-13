11/12/2021 at 19:35 CET

Raúl de Tomás is revalued every day mores. He is probably living the best moment of his career at 27 years old and his debut with the Spanish team proves it. In what was the first call to defend the national team -one of the dreams that remained to be fulfilled-, the Madrilenian He made his debut through the big door being a starter in a momentous match for the future of Luis Enrique’s. His first minutes with ‘La Roja’ were celebrated a lot at Espanyol. Beyond the satisfaction of seeing his pupil happy, at the moment the game started the RDT clause price rose 10 million. Whoever wants to take it will no longer be worth 60 ‘kilos’, now they must deposit 70.

“I did not expect to be a starter, I was a little shocked & rdquor ;, He said after the duel, in which he played almost an hour of play. “An unforgettable day, to frame, I am very happy and excited to be able to represent my country & rdquor ;, added the Espanyol forward, one of the centers of attention in the last hours in the National Team. He has seven league goals and is the most accomplished Spanish footballer, which has served to amaze him in the competition and convince Luis Enrique. His acronym, RDT, at the suggestion of his personal trainer and nutritionist, as well as a friend, Pablo Arias, are a seal of football guarantee and, also, commercial.

The forward’s figures are outrageous. Not only because of the seven goals he has accumulated this season with Espanyol, but also because of the price of his signing. It cost 22.5 million euros and became the most expensive addition in the history of the blue and white entity. Raúl de Tomás has a contract until June 30, 2026. His clause, as we said, now rises to 70 by contract. The Catalan club has no intention of parting with its franchise player.

Success mark

He is the footballer, after Wu Lei, with a tremendous impact among the Chinese population, who sells the most team shirts. RDT is an attractive claim to the club, which assumes that its popularity can be a great asset at the marketing level.

Passionate about horses – he has two, one of them for competition-, he also practices boxing with a personal trainer. He even dares to paint, as he has once shown on social networks. He is also a staunch fan of tattoos and F1, especially Lewis Hamilton.

Meditation is part of your routine -this is how he celebrates some of his targets- and he is a believer, something that he combines with a serious and challenging attitude. As Mark Lenders, the cartoon series character and Oliver Atom’s arch nemesis. “It’s meaner & rdquor ;, he confessed in an interview with a smile. Be that as it may, the true addiction of this footballer is the goals. This is RDT, the brand and the idol of a Espanyol in an exalted moment That also threatens to become, if it is not already, one of the great references of LaLiga.