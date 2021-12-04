12/04/2021 at 17:56 CET

.

Andoni Iraola, coach of Rayo Vallecano, highlighted Raúl de Tomás as Espanyol’s most dangerous player in the face of this day’s game and assured that the forward of the Catalan team “is becoming a more complete player every day.”

Rayo Vallecano receives Espanyol this day in Vallecas, a stadium where this season has not yet known defeat.

“We are two rivals with similar dynamics, we are well and we come from doing good games. They rose more adequately than us last season but all the games we have played are even,” he said. Iraola, at a press conference. Rayo will face the match against Espanyol with only two and a half days difference compared to the last match against Guijuelo in the Copa del Rey.

“I am not concerned in the physical sense because the players are prepared, they are well and that will not take away our legs. Hopefully this does not condition us,” confessed the Basque coach, who spoke about the virtues of the Catalan team he directs Vicente Moreno.

“The two teams are being stronger at home than outside but that is not why I think we change our way of playing too much. Espanyol has changed compared to last season, it is very well worked and concedes little back. Diego Lopez he’s in his best shape in recent years and it’s hard to create chances for him. It is also a team that has signed players who complement them, “he confessed.

Espanyol’s main threat is Raúl de Tomás, that last season he scored 23 goals with the Catalan team and this season he has already seven. “He is the striker that the national team played with when the world pass was played, so it is difficult to compare. He is a very good player, who does things very well, is having a great season, has good numbers and every day he is being a more complete player, “he said.

“Raul He absorbs a lot of offensive play, finishes a lot of plays and is one of those who finishes off the most. He is a generator of danger, but not only does he play, he also has dynamic players and the team has different options, “he concluded.