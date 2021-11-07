11/07/2021 at 11:55 CET

.

Espanyol striker Raúl de Tomás has been called up by the Spanish national team as a result of the injury of Barcelona player Ansu Fati, a call that shows his growth in the team and is the reward for work and ambition to permanently improve himself.

The 27-year-old attacker from Madrid already drew attention to the parakeets in his first stage at Espanyol, in 2019-20, in which he was unlucky with injuries.

In any case, his five goals were not a spectacular figure. Yes it was his 23 goals in Second, although the category away from the spotlight.

Despite the decline, Raúl de Tomás has never lost motivation. His ambition, measured and worked, to show his best version was maximum. Also his personal demand and the one applied by his coach, Vicente Moreno, who knows that he has an attacker of a size probably greater than the team’s budget.

And, with Saturday’s goal against Granada, RDT He already has seven targets. As is often the case in these cases, the team’s fans already insistently requested their presence in the selection of Luis Enrique. He kept quiet and worked. The award arrived yesterday: Ansu Fati he was injured in Vigo and the forward may be an international.

“I fight for great things. If that opportunity is given one day, I will leave my soul for my country,” he explained at a press conference a month ago. RDT He has never hidden that being in the national team was his great dream and now he will be able to fulfill it, if the manager so decides, against Greece and Sweden.

Espanyol, apart from their satisfaction as an entity, is also attentive to their possible debut due to a much more bureaucratic issue. Yes Raúl de Tomás Finally it is released under the orders of Luis Enrique, its termination clause would rise from 60 to 70 million euros.

The attacker has a contract until June 2026. He signed in January 2021 for 22.5 million euros, becoming the most expensive addition in the history of Espanyol. The player, trained in the lower categories of Real Madrid, has never renounced responsibility and to be in the spotlight.

Based on work and goals, Raúl de Tomás He has placed his gunpowder, face and attitude, with stratospheric confidence in his game, in the minds of all parakeets. Now, the top Spanish scorer in LaLiga has the opportunity to enjoy a showcase of another level.