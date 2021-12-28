12/28/2021

On at 13:37 CET

.

Espanyol striker Raúl de Tomás He closes a year 2021 that he will remember throughout his career thanks to his call-up by the senior team, the promotion to Second, in which he was a clear protagonist, and some scoring figures that place him as the second best Spanish gunner.

In the absence of a match, on the 31st against Valencia at the Mestalla, the Blue and White footballer prepares to say goodbye to the year with 19 goals.

Of them, 11 were achieved in the second part of the previous season – in which he added a total of 23 – and the rest, 8, in the current one, again in the highest category. RDT has established itself as one of the clear offensive arguments of the parakeet box.

In fact, the Madrilenian is currently the second best Spanish scorer tied with Iago Aspas (8), from Celta, and only behind Juanmi (11), from Betis.

This season, Raúl de Tomás he has signed 8 of Espanyol’s 20 goals. That is, 40 percent of the total of the coach’s team Vicente Moreno.

On a personal level, the attacker has received news that will mark his career: last November, the coach Luis Enrique He called him to join the absolute. The striker played two games, two wins, against Greece (1-0) and Sweden (1-0). “It is a day to frame, unforgettable,” he confessed.

The Asturian coach was satisfied with his performance, something that gave the footballer wings to continue working and fatten his figures in the face of goal.

“He gives us continuity, he has the ability to shoot and also helps to improve defensively,” said the coach after the match against Greece.

RDT it is, from a purely economic point of view, a successful operation in the offices of the RCDE Stadium. Espanyol paid 22.5 million euros to Portuguese Benfica two years ago, in January 2020, thus becoming the most expensive signing in the Catalan club’s history.

Currently, his release clause is 70 million: as stipulated in his contract, he rose from 60 to this new amount after making his debut with the senior team. The club assumes that the forward has a market, but has no intention of giving his player a franchise.

A fan of boxing, competition horses, Formula 1 and painting, Raúl de Tomás It is also an excellent letter of introduction for Espanyol’s commercial initiatives. It is a great claim. RDT, who has never been afraid to be in the spotlight, is the reference, on and off the field.