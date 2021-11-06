11/06/2021 at 17:19 CET

Adrià Leon

Like a hammer. This is how Raúl Fernández from Madrid drove again in the qualifying session of the Algarve GP to add his seventh pole position of the course. The rookie and world title contender placed first at the start of Q2 and lowered his own time lap by lap, which in the end it was an absolute record on a Moto2 in Portimao. After Aki Ajo’s pupil, the other title contender will come out, Remy Gardner, and Fabio Di Giannantonio, which recovers the sensations lost in Misano.

The start of Q1 featured the very young man Fermín Aldeguer, that he played with fire as happened yesterday in the morning free. The American also remained without finishing the session Joe Roberts, who suffered a high-side without consequences. Another countryman of his followed, Jake dixon, who lost control of his Kalex at Turn 5. In terms of times, he commanded Say Giannantonio in the lead (1: 42.816), with a very good Marcos Ramirez. They accompanied them to Q2 Schrotter and Syahrin, that he will fight for the pole position a long time later.

With the 15 ‘of Q2 already discounting, Raul Fernandez put on his overalls to beat, for several consecutive laps, the Portimao track record on a Moto2. The Madrilenian left the chrono at 1: 42.335 before starting run 2. After passing through the pits, he was ready Aron canet to win the first place to Raúl, but the Valencian lost control of his Boscoscuro in the fast T4, which meant the 21st fall of the course for him.

Already in the last minutes of the session, Remy gardner improved his personal record to secure second place, with Say Giannantonio third. None were able to get close to Raul Fernandez, which would also have reduced the time of his first outing to leave him in the 1: 42.101.

After the leading trio, they completed the second row Aron Canet, Augusto Fernández and Cameron Beaubier. Bezzecchi, Lowes, Ogura and Jorge Navarro they occupied the rest of the Top10 positions.