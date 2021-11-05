

Mexico sings the national anthem prior to the match against El Salvador on October 13, 2021.

Photo: Alex Peña / .

The attackers Raúl Jiménez and Hirving ‘Chuky’ Lozano stand out as two of the maximum figures that appear on the list of those summoned by Mexico to face the United States and Canada teams in a new FIFA World Cup qualifying date in Qatar 2022.

The Mexican Football Federation announced on Thursday that the list of summoned issued by the Argentine coach, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, It only has six footballers who are active in clubs in Europe, while the rest make life in Liga MX.

Mexico will be visiting the United States on November 12 for a match that will take place at the TQL stadium in Cincinnati and which is listed as the most important of said Concacaf World Cup qualifying day in Qatar.

After the game on US soil, the ‘Tri’ will face Canada on the 16 at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium.

Mexico leads the Concacaf world classification table with four wins, two draws and 14 points, followed by the United States, with 11 units, Canada (10), Panama (8), Costa Rica (6), Jamaica (5), El Salvador (5) and Honduras (3).

The two games announced represent a serious test for the whole of ‘Tata’ Martino, since it is two direct rivals and the closest pursuers in World Cup aspirations. In addition, the fact of being meetings as a visitor, supposes a greater effort for a ‘Tri’ that exposes his undefeated.

-List of called:

Goalkeepers: Rodolfo Cota (León), Guillermo Ochoa (América) and Alfredo Talavera (Pumas UNAM).

Defenses: Néstor Araujo (Celta de Vigo), Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey), César Montes (Monterrey), Julio César Domínguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Rodríguez (Tigres UANL), Osvaldo Rodríguez (León), Jorge Sánchez (América), Héctor Moreno ( Monterrey), Johan Vásquez (Genoa).

Midfielders: Édson Álvarez (Ajax), Sebastián Córdova (America), Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Andrés Guardado (Betis), Orbelín Pineda (Cruz Azul), Carlos Rodríguez (Monterrey), Luis Romo (Cruz Azul), Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid), Jesús Angulo (Guadalajara),

Forwards: Jesús Manuel Corona (Porto), Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), Raúl Alonso Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Henry Martín (América), and Hirving Lozano (Napoli).

Selector: Gerardo Martino.

