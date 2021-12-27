Wouldn’t Raúl Velasco love Luis Miguel in Siempre en Domingo? | Instagram

Raúl Velasco was in charge of one of the most famous programs on Mexican television, “Siempre en Domingo”, where Luis Miguel it was officially presented to the public, but it would not be at the invitation of the driver, they say.

The Mexican presenter television, Raúl Velasco, debuted in “Always on Sunday“In 1982, however, contrary to what many think, the so-called” Sol de México “would not be invited by the music producer himself.

Certain versions assure that really, the native of Celaya, did not feel any sympathy for him “Puerto Rican star“They even point out that he would be forced to invite him to the program.

A moment that was immortalized through a video that circulates on YouTube, at that time, Raúl Velasco introduced the singer whom he mentioned was originally from Veracruz, although years later it was discovered that he would have been born in Puerto Rico.

Although the father of “LuisMi“Luis Rey, insisted a lot so that the young singer received that opportunity to appear on set, it was thanks to a request from Emilio Azcárraga Milmo and Arturo Durazo who supposedly would force the driver, who could not give his opinion on the matter, they say.

According to versions, the father of Karina Velasco, also a presenter, never wanted to invite the now 51-year-old singer to his program because he did not want anyone who did not have a representative close to him and also did not want an artist from a record company with which he had a relationship. This because he would not receive money to support his career, they mention,

Finally, on January 17, 1982, Luis Miguel, debuted in Siempre en Domingo and was a sensation, however, off camera, the relationship with Raúl Velasco Ramírez would be in a certain way, “tense”, they never got along, although they always tried to pretend that everything was perfect, they say.

It should be remembered that for 28 years, the one born on April 24, 1933, Raúl Velasco, remained in charge of one of the most famous music and variety programs.

Velasco, who made famous the phrase of “There’s still more” In the middle of the broadcast announcements, he combined the presentation of celebrity characters with the promotion of lesser-known artists,

The first transmission of “Siempre en Domingo” was on December 14, 1969 culminating on April 19, 1998. It was a great platform thanks to which many current celebrities rose to fame.

Today Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri is one of the largest and most successful artists in Latin America and the best-selling Latin artist of the 1990s.